Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

HMD Global Adds ‘Environmental Profiles’ of 17 New Nokia Mobile Phones

The list released by Nokia also includes details such as materials and substances, packaging, energy efficiency, and energy consumption of the phones.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Nokia Reshuffles Management With Focus on 5G Market
Image for Representation (News18)

Tech giant HMD has once again added the environmental profiles for all the latest Nokia phones. These include the Nokia 7.2, 6.2 and 15 other smartphones recently launched by the company. When it comes to keeping its operations and devices as much environmental friendly as possible, HMD is following well in the footsteps of Nokia.

Back in March this year, the company added a list of Nokia environmental profiles. Now, HMD is updating the database with new releases. HMD has listed various ‘Environmental Features’ in each of the new devices, under a different highlight. These are listed along with other details such as Materials and substances, Packaging, Energy Efficiency, and energy consumption. The listing of the phones stated that the materials and substances used in the manufacturing of these phones are free of brominated and chlorinated compounds as well as antimony trioxide. Reportedly, they also do not contain PVC and are free of nickel on the product surface.

The Nokia Phones and smartphones with ‘environmental profiles’ include:

· Environmental profile Nokia 7.2

· Environmental profile Nokia 6.2

· Environmental profile Nokia 5.1

· Environmental profile Nokia 4.2

· Environmental profile Nokia 3.2

· Environmental profile Nokia 3.1

· Environmental profile Nokia 2.2

· Environmental profile Nokia 2.1

· Environmental profile Nokia 1 Plus

· Environmental profile Nokia 1

· Environmental profile Nokia 8110 4G

· Environmental profile Nokia 3310 3G

· Environmental profile Nokia 2720 Flip

· Environmental profile Nokia 800 Tough

· Environmental profile Nokia 220 4G

· Environmental profile Nokia 216 / Nokia 216 Dual SIM

· Environmental profile Nokia 210 Dual SIM

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
