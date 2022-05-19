HMD Global Brings Android 12 Update To Three Nokia Smartphones: All Details

HMD Global is rolling out the Android 12 update to a slew of its Nokia smartphones this week, just a few days after Android 13 was announced by Google. Nokia has multiple budget smartphones that were promised Android 12 by the company when it launched.

Generally, we have seen that older models lose focus, and their so-called updates are delayed. Nokia G10, G20 and the Nokia 2.4 are probably categorised in the same segment.

Nokia has been offering the stock Android version thanks to its partnership with Google for the Android One program. And it is good to say Nokia keeping up to its word. These three smartphones rank as budget and mid-range devices, and the update is rolling out via over the air (OTA) only, so you don’t get ROM copies that can be flashed on the phone manually.

Android 12 Update For Nokia G10, G20 And Nokia 2.4 Smartphones

Nokia 2.4 is the oldest of the three smartphones getting the Android 12 update. HMD Global launched it with Android 10 out of the box. The phone is powered by MediaTek P22 chipset, which is offered on budget phones.

The company said Nokia 2.4 will get two updates of Android, making this the final version for this phone. The update includes the refreshing design, with bolder text and greyscale adopted. Nokia 2.4 also has been updated with the April 2022 security patch.

Coming to the Nokia G10, and G20 smartphones, both of them launched with Android 11 onboard, and now getting their first Android update from the company. They are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and offered with 4GB RAM.

You get the same feature log as the Nokia 2.4 but HMD Global manages to give the latest May 2022 security patch on the Nokia G20, while the G10 gets April 2022 security patch.

