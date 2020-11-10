HMD Global Unveils Nokia 8 V 5G UW for Verizon That Packs mmWave 5G Network Support, Quad Rear Cameras

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global has released its second 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW. The phone is also the first by the company to support mmWave 5G connectivity alongside sub-6GHz network. It is available in the US that is provided by network carrier Verizon. In terms of looks and specifications, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW appears to be a tweaked version of the Nokia 8.3 5G that was launched in March this year.

HMD Global in a blog post stated that the Nokia 8 V 5G UW would be available to purchase starting November 12. The smartphone comes with a price tag of starting $700 (approx Rs 52,000) that is available in Meteor Grey colour option. Customers can purchase the phone via VerizonWireless website, My Verizon, and Best Buy stores. Since it is provided by US carrier Verizon, the smartphone won't go on sale in India. The Nokia 8.3 5G, on the other hand, price starts at EUR 599 (approx Rs 52,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

In terms of specifications, sport a 6.81-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It supports dual-SIM cards (single SIM option available) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The quad rear cameras are housed inside a circular module similar to we saw on Nokia 8.3 5G.

Its rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and finally, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 24-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calling. Notably, cameras on the front and back panels are powered by Zeiss optics. Other features on the Nokia 8 V 5G UW include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port.