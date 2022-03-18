CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#GATEResult
Home » News » Tech » Holi Party Songs: Top Dance Playlist For Holi Party On Spotify, YouTube And Gaana
1-MIN READ

Holi Party Songs: Top Dance Playlist For Holi Party On Spotify, YouTube And Gaana

holi party songs

holi party songs

Holi party songs are in big demand today and here are some of the popular Spotify, YouTube and Gaana playlists for holi party.

Tech Desk

Holi is the festival of colours, and the whole country celebrates in different fashion. But music is a universal choice among everyone. And no Holi party is complete with grooving to some popular Holi tracks that set the mood and get people into the festive fervor.

So, here are some of the best Holi tracks dance playlist that you can stream on Spotify, YouTube and Gaana, and make the best of the colourful festival this year.

Also Read: Google Is Buying This Startup To Make Google Glass-Like Devices For The Future

Top Holi Party Playlist On Spotify

RELATED NEWS

If Spotify is your preferred music streaming app for this year’s Holi party, then we suggest you check out the Holi Special playlist. It has got over 8,000 likes, has a total of 108 songs, so that you never run out of songs today, and lasting for over 7 hours. Here are some of the tracks that you must have on your Holi track list.

Advertisement

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Holi Khele Raghuveera - Baghban

Range Barse Bheege Chunarwali - Silsila

Holi Ke Din - Sholay

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal

Top Holi Party Playlist On YouTube

YouTube is everyone’s favourite party starter. You can play music and videos for free, making it the best choice for many for this year’s Holi party. Here are the best holi songs 2022 on YouTube from the Holi Mix 2022 playlist.

Aaj Na Chodenge - Kati Patang

Do Me a favour - Waqt

Khaike Paan Banaraswala - Don

Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje

Top Holi Songs 2022 On Gaana

Holi re Holi

Piya Sang Khelo Holi

Rang De Range De

Holi Aaee Re

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

We hope you have a great Holi!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags
first published:March 18, 2022, 08:30 IST