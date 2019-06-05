Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Homophobic Remarks "Don't Violate Our Policies", Says YouTube

The statement was issued in light of YouTuber Steven Crowder's homophobic and racist comments regarding a journalist on a publicly shared video.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Homophobic Remarks
The statement was issued in light of YouTuber Steven Crowder's homophobic and racist comments regarding a journalist on a publicly shared video.
Loading...

Google-owned video sharing app YouTube has decided that homophobic comments do not violate its policies. The decision came formally as a response to an ongoing controversy about YouTuber Steven Crowder making homophobic and racist comments about a Vox publications writer Carlos Maza, saying things like "lispy queer" and "gay Mexican".

"Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don't violate our policies," TeamYouTube tweeted on Tuesday. "As an open platform, it's crucial for us to allow everyone - from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts - to express their opinions within the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don't violate our policies, they'll remain on our site," it added.

The YouTuber, who describes his YouTube channel as the "number one conservative late night comedy show" has gathered nearly four million subscribers since 2006. Earlier this week, Crowder claimed that his seemingly derogatory remarks were merely jokes and called them "harmless ribbing". Currently, YouTube is celebrating LGBT Pride Month by changing its Twitter avatar photos to ones referencing the rainbow flag and also promoting a YouTube-financed original documentary "State of Pride", which Maza has called total hypocrisy.

This is not the first time that Google has been pulled up for its anti-LGBTQ community stand. In March, US-based LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group -- Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation -- suspended Google from its 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for failing to remove a "conversation therapy" app from its PlayStore.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram