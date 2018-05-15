Honor 10 Global Launch in London: Watch it Live Here

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone Honor 10 in London on May 15. The device was recently unveiled in China and is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000. Honor has already confirmed that Honor 10 will be exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting midnight of May 16. Flipkart has already activated the 'Notify Me' page for all those interested in the Honor 10. So, the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart in India from the very same day. Interestingly, another Chinese player, OnePlus, will also be bringing its next flagship in India on May 17. As per reports till date, the Oneplus 6 will be priced at Rs 36,999. Hence, both the flagship smartphones are expected to compete head-to-head in the Indian market.Honor 10 global launch event will begin in a few minutes and will be broadcasted live on Honor’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the live launch of the next Honor flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 here: