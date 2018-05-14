English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 10 Global Launch on May 15: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Honor has already confirmed that Honor 10 will be exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting midnight of May 16.
Honor 10 Global Launch on May 15: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More (Image: Honor)
Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone Honor 10 in London on May 15. The device, which was recently unveiled in China and is expected to be priced at Rs 35,000. Interestingly, another Chinese player, OnePlus, will also be bringing its next flagship in India on May 17. As per reports till date, the Oneplus 6 will be priced at Rs 36,999. Hence, both the flagship smartphones are expected to compete head-to-head in the Indian market. Honor has already confirmed that Honor 10 will be exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting midnight of May 16. Flipkart has already activated the 'Notify Me' page for all those interested in the Honor 10. So, the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart in India from the very same day.
Honor 10 global launch event kicks off in London on May 15, approximately at 2:00 pm BST, which is 6:15 pm IST. The event will be broadcast live on Honor’s official YouTube channel. Simultaneously, users can follow Honor’s official Facebook page to watch the live launch of the smartphone.
Honor 10 Specifications:
The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and comes in two memory variants, one with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with a 128GB storage with the same RAM offering. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that supports the quick charge and as per Honor, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes.
As for its optics, the Honor 10 carries a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/1.8 aperture and a dual LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. Honor has also added Huawei's AI 2.0 technology in the Honor 10 which, as per the company, helps in better portrait selfies, better face detection in the image gallery as well as an advanced self-timer. Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams.
