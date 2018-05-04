English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 10 India Launch Confirmed; to Take on OnePlus 6 With May Unveiling
Honor has confirmed the launch of the Honor 10 in India to be held in the latter half of May.
Honor 10 will launch in India in the latter half of May as a Flipkart exclusive. (Image: Honor)
Honor, Huawei's sub-brand, has recently confirmed the upcoming launch of its flagship smartphone in India in the form of its Honor 10. The device, which was recently unveiled in China, is set to be a Flipkart exclusive and will be priced at Rs 35,000. Interestingly, another Chinese player, OnePlus, will also be bringing its next flagship in India on May 17. As per reports till date, the Oneplus 6 will be priced at Rs 36,999. Hence, both the flagship smartphones are expected to compete head-to-head in the Indian market.
As for its specifications, the Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC along with a 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery with fast charging support.
In terms of optics, the Honor 10 sports a dual camera setup at the back that comes with a 24-megapixel sensor and another 16-megapixel sensor coupled with a dual LED flash. At the front, the Honor 10 dons a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Honor 10 is available in China at a price of CNY 2,599 (~27,000) for the 64GB storage option and CNY 2,999 (~Rs 31,000) for the 128GB storage variant in Grey, Black, Mirage Blue, and Mirage Purple colour variants.
