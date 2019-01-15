Honor 10 Lite to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor is launching the all-new Honor 10 Lite smartphone in the Indian market today. The Honor 10 Lite will go on sale as a Flipkart exclusive device. The Honor 10 Lite specs and features have already been revealed. However, Honor will be revealing the price today at their launch event. One can watch the live stream of the launch event via Flipkart or Honor India’s YouTube channel. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM. Based on the specs on offer, the Honor 10 Lite will likely be placed below Rs 15,000, much like the Honor 9 Lite.The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, clocked at up to 2.2GHz. It comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). It is the first Honor phone to ship with Android Pie with EMUI 9 on top in India.In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, alongside a secondary 2-megapixel camera. On the front, the 10 Lite gets a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.Other features of Honor 10 Lite are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS + GLONASS, micro USB support, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a 3400mAh battery.