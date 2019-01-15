Honor 10 Lite With Dual Rear Camera Setup, Dewdrop Notch Display Launched at Starting Price of Rs 13,999

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 Lite smartphone in India today. The device will go on sale starting from January 20 (12 am) via Flipkart and Hihonor.com. The Honor 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 17,999. While the smartphone will be available in Midnight Black, White, Gradient Red and Gradient Blue colour options. As part of the launch offers, buyers can also avail Rs. 2,200 worth of cashback from Reliance Jio.The Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm SoC clocked with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU while it further comes with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with microSD.In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, for selfies, there is a 24MP snapper which has an f/2.0 aperture.The connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GLONASS 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ and A-GPS. The sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,400mAh battery