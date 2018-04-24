Honor 10 Might Launch Globally on May 15 to Take on The OnePlus 6

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Honor 10 in London on May 15 as per some industry sources. Honor 10, which was recently launched in China, would be launched globally on the mentioned date and will come as a direct competitor to the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 6. The sub-40,000 price range smartphone by Honor is expected to be available in the Indian market in the latter half of May. As per the sources, the Honor 10 will be available in India as a Flipkart exclusive, taking on the Amazon exclusive availability of the OnePlus 6.Recently, Huawei has also launched its triple camera flagship in India as the Huawei P20 Pro. The flagship device has been announced at a price of Rs 64,999, alongside a mid-range variant of its called the Huawei P20 Lite, priced at Rs 19,999. If the launch of the Honor 10 is confirmed, Huawei will be competing in three almost all the price segments with its latest launches, including that of the Honor 9 Lite and the Honor 7X earlier this year.Huawei sub-brand Honor had also rolled out 'Face Unlock' feature for the Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X smartphones recently. Alongside, it had also launched 'Ride Mode' feature via HOTA update (Huawei Over The Air) exclusively for its Honor 9 Lite smartphone in India.The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and comes in two memory variants, one with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with a 128GB storage with the same RAM offering. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that supports quick charge and as per Honor, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes.As for its optics, the Honor 10 carries a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/1.8 aperture and a dual LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. Honor has also added Huawei's AI 2.0 technology in the Honor 10 which, as per the company, helps in better portrait selfies, better face detection in the image gallery as well as an advanced self-timer.Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams.(With inputs from IANS)