English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Honor 10 Specifications Listed on TENAA: 24MP+16MP Dual Camera And More

Honor 10's specifications listed on TENAA look promising.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honor 10 Specifications Listed on TENAA: 24MP+16MP Dual Camera And More
Honor 9 Lite. Representative Image: News18.com
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is poised to launch its next flagship, Honor 10 on April 19. Now recently spotted listing of the smartphone on TENAA has unveiled its specifications right before the launch. As per the listing, Honor seems to have kept four different variants of the smartphone ready for the launch. It can be assumed that the variants will differ in their memory offering.

As per reports, Honor 10 was listed on TENAA under the model numbers COL-AL00, COL-TL00, COL-AL10 and COL-TL10. As for the smartphone's highlight, Honor 10 will come with a dual camera setup at the back with one 24-megapixel and one 16-megapixel sensor. Additionally, it will sport a near 6-inch Full HD+ display. Here is all that is known about the Honor 10 till now.

Also read: Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Coming to India Soon

Honor 10 Specifications

Honor 10 will sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 970 processor clocked at 2.4GHz. The four variants listed on TENAA will offer 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. On the optics front, the smartphone will come with a dual-rear lens camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, Honor 10 will sport a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.

Honor 10 will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with EMUI 8.1 on top. It will be backed by a 3320 mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Honor 10 will offer dual-SIM support, USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and GPS. Honor 10 will weigh 153 grams and measure 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7mm.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP35 | Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You