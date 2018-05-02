English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 10 to Launch in India by May End as a Flipkart Exclusive
Honor 10 will make its way to India by May end.
Honor 10 will launch in India as a Flipkart exclusive. (Image: Honor)
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, today announced that its upcoming flagship smartphone, Honor 10 will be a Flipkart exclusive. Recently unveiled in China, the company has also announced that the Honor 10 will be hitting the Indian market by May end. The new Honor flagship is powered by AI 2.0 and comes with a dual rear camera setup placed horizontally. It also sports the iPhone X inspired notch design at the front. In terms of design, the Honor 10 seems to be inspired heavily by the Huawei P20. The Honor 10 starts retailing in China starting April 27 at a starting price of CNY 2599 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.
Honor 10 Specifications
The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and comes in two memory variants, one with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with a 128GB storage with the same RAM offering. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that supports quick charge and as per Honor, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes.
As for its optics, the Honor 10 carries a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/1.8 aperture and a dual LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. Honor has also added Huawei's AI 2.0 technology in the Honor 10 which, as per the company, helps in better portrait selfies, better face detection in the image gallery as well as an advanced self-timer.
Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams.
Judging from the smartphone's China pricing, the Honor 10 is expected to be priced close to Rs 30,000 in India.
