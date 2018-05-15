Honor 10 With AI Powered Dual Camera, 6GB RAM Launched For Rs 32,999

Honor has announced its new flagship smartphone for the year 2018 in the form of the Honor 10. Launched today at an event in London, the new Honor smartphone boasts of AI capabilities embedded in its dual camera setup that offers 22 real-time scene and object recognition. In addition, the all-new Honor 10 sports a 24-megapixel selfie shooter that also comes with AI support. The device has been priced at Rs 32,999 in India and will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting May 16.As for its specifications, the Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC and carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 3400 mAh battery.Honor has showcased the Honor 10 as a camera-centric smartphone that comes with a dual camera setup at the back and Honor's own AI 2.0 The device features AI 2.0 for better portraits and face detection. The AI-powered setup includes a 24-megapixel lens coupled with a 16-megapixel lens for depth effect and 22 real-time scene and object recognition. At the front, the Honor 10 carries an AI-powered 24-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.The Honor 10 weighs 153 grams and measures 149.6x71.2x7.7 mm. Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include Dual SIM support, 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and NFC.