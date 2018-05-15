English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 10 With AI Powered Dual Camera, 6GB RAM Launched For Rs 32,999
Honor 10 has been launched as the company's next flagship smartphone at an event in London today. Here is what the device has to offer.
Honor 10 has been launched as the company's next flagship smartphone at an event in London today. Here is what the device has to offer.
Honor has announced its new flagship smartphone for the year 2018 in the form of the Honor 10. Launched today at an event in London, the new Honor smartphone boasts of AI capabilities embedded in its dual camera setup that offers 22 real-time scene and object recognition. In addition, the all-new Honor 10 sports a 24-megapixel selfie shooter that also comes with AI support. The device has been priced at Rs 32,999 in India and will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting May 16.
Honor 10 Specifications
As for its specifications, the Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC and carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 3400 mAh battery.
Watch: Honor 10 First Impressions Review: The AI Camera Smartphone
Also read: Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
Honor has showcased the Honor 10 as a camera-centric smartphone that comes with a dual camera setup at the back and Honor's own AI 2.0 The device features AI 2.0 for better portraits and face detection. The AI-powered setup includes a 24-megapixel lens coupled with a 16-megapixel lens for depth effect and 22 real-time scene and object recognition. At the front, the Honor 10 carries an AI-powered 24-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.
The Honor 10 weighs 153 grams and measures 149.6x71.2x7.7 mm. Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include Dual SIM support, 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and NFC.
Also Watch
Honor 10 Specifications
As for its specifications, the Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC and carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 3400 mAh battery.
Watch: Honor 10 First Impressions Review: The AI Camera Smartphone
Also read: Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
Honor has showcased the Honor 10 as a camera-centric smartphone that comes with a dual camera setup at the back and Honor's own AI 2.0 The device features AI 2.0 for better portraits and face detection. The AI-powered setup includes a 24-megapixel lens coupled with a 16-megapixel lens for depth effect and 22 real-time scene and object recognition. At the front, the Honor 10 carries an AI-powered 24-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.
The Honor 10 weighs 153 grams and measures 149.6x71.2x7.7 mm. Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include Dual SIM support, 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and NFC.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Ranveer Singh Has The Cutest Reaction to Deepika's Iconic Pink Dress
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL