English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 10 With Dual-Camera Setup, 24MP Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Honor has announced its latest flagship in an event in China today.
Honor 10 with a dual camera setup has been launched in China. (Image: Honor)
Huawei brand Honor has unveiled its latest flagship as Honor 10 at an event in China on Thursday. The new Honor smartphone is powered by AI 2.0 and comes with a dual rear camera setup placed horizontally. It also sports the iPhone X inspired notch design at the front. In terms of design, the Honor 10 seems to be inspired heavily by the Huawei P20. While the smartphone is still to be announced for its global market, it will start retailing in China starting April 27 at a starting price of CNY 2599 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.
Honor 10 Specifications
The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and comes in two memory variants, one with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with a 128GB storage with the same RAM offering. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that supports quick charge and as per Honor, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes.
As for its optics, the Honor 10 carries a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/1.8 aperture and a dual LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. Honor has also added Huawei's AI 2.0 technology in the Honor 10 which, as per the company, helps in better portrait selfies, better face detection in the image gallery as well as an advanced self-timer.
Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams.
Also read: Top 5 Xiaomi Smartphones Under Rs 15,000
Honor 10 Availability
Honor 10 has been priced at CNY 2,599 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and CNY 2,999 for the 6GB/ 128GB version. It will be available in Black, Teal, and Twilight colour options. The device will be up for sale in China starting 10:08 am on April 27 across Huawei Mall and other retail partners. It is expected to roll out in Huawei's global markets in May.
Watch: Honor 7X Review | The Upgrade to Your Honor 6X
Also Watch
Honor 10 Specifications
The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and comes in two memory variants, one with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with a 128GB storage with the same RAM offering. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that supports quick charge and as per Honor, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes.
As for its optics, the Honor 10 carries a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/1.8 aperture and a dual LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. Honor has also added Huawei's AI 2.0 technology in the Honor 10 which, as per the company, helps in better portrait selfies, better face detection in the image gallery as well as an advanced self-timer.
Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams.
Also read: Top 5 Xiaomi Smartphones Under Rs 15,000
Honor 10 Availability
Honor 10 has been priced at CNY 2,599 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and CNY 2,999 for the 6GB/ 128GB version. It will be available in Black, Teal, and Twilight colour options. The device will be up for sale in China starting 10:08 am on April 27 across Huawei Mall and other retail partners. It is expected to roll out in Huawei's global markets in May.
Watch: Honor 7X Review | The Upgrade to Your Honor 6X
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh