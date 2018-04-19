Honor 10 With Dual Cameras to Launch Today: Price, Specifications And More

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to unveil the Honor 10 on April 19 in China which is today. Honor 10 will also have a global launch in London on May 15. The upcoming smartphone will have a notch very similar to the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro which will house the earpiece, necessary sensors and the front-facing camera. The Chinese manufacturer is also expected to Honor Magicbook notebook alongside the Honor 10 phone. However, there is no information available on its specifications.The Honor 10 is said to be available in three variants on the memory configuration ,the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants are expected to be respectively priced at 2,699 Yuan (~$429), 2,999 Yuan (`~$477) and 3,599 Yuan (~$573). It is pegged to be officially available for buying in China from April 27 at 10:08 AM (local time).As per reports, Honor 10 was listed on TENAA under the model numbers COL-AL00, COL-TL00, COL-AL10 and COL-TL10. As for the smartphone's highlight, Honor 10 will come with a dual camera setup at the back with one 24-megapixel and one 16-megapixel sensor. Additionally, it will sport a near 6-inch Full HD+ display. Here is all that is known about the Honor 10 till now.Honor 10 will sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 970 processor clocked at 2.4GHz. The four variants listed on TENAA will offer 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. On the optics front, the smartphone will come with a dual-rear lens camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, Honor 10 will sport a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.Honor 10 will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with EMUI 8.1 on top. It will be backed by a 3320 mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Honor 10 will offer dual-SIM support, USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and GPS. Honor 10 will weigh 153 grams and measure 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7mm.