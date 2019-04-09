Honor 20 Lite Specifications Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 32MP Front Camera And More

Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch a new series of smartphones which includes the likes of the Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 20 Lite, and Honor 20 Pro in coming days. Honor 20 Lite just appeared in a massive leak, including images and fairly detailed specifications.As per reports, the Honor 20 Lite will offer a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution that manages to achieve a pixel density of 415 ppi. The phone will make use of a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. This will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage is said to be expandable with the use of a microSD card. The device will arrive with Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei’s EMUI skin running on top.In terms of optics, the device is expected to house triple camera set up at the back, the primary sensor will be comprised of a 24MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. This will be paired with an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone gets a 32MP front-facing shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.Alongside the Honor 20 Lite, Honor confirmed the launch of its MagicBook 2019 that will arrive as the successor to the original Honor MagicBook. The new notebook is expected to include some performance tweaks and better battery life over the last year model.