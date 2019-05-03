Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Honor 20 Pro Display May Have Punch-Hole Front Camera

The Honor 20 Pro is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with an in-display, punch hole camera for selfies.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honor 20 Pro Display May Have Punch-Hole Front Camera
The Honor 20 Pro is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with an in-display, punch hole camera for selfies.
Loading...
The next Honor smartphone -- Honor 20 Pro -- would come with a punch-hole display design, new leaked image has revealed. The hole for the front camera can be seen on the top-left corner of the display of Honor 20 Pro. The high-end device, to be unveiled in London along with a host of other devices on May 21, will also have side-mounted SIM tray, in-built Amazon Alexa and Fornite game.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are expected to have 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED display panels, respectively. According to industry sources, Honor 20 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Both Honor 20 and 20 Pro will house Kirin 980 processor. The Honor 20 Pro may come with 8GB RAM and Honor 20 with 6GB RAM.

Honor 20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series may include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C and Honor 20X.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram