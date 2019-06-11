Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launching Today in India, Here are all the Details

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor, will be launching its all-new Honor 20 series today in India. The handsets were originally announced back in May at an event in London. The lineup includes the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20i which is very similar to the Honor 20 Lite.The event is set to begin at 11.30am IST, and if you are interested, you can catch the live stream below. The handsets are expected to launch on e-commerce website Flipkart.The Honor 20 Pro is the de facto highlight of the lineup, and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, which is one of the four 7nm mobile SoCs in the market right now. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage, along with a proprietary graphene sheet cooling technology to control the device from overheating during gaming sessions. On the front, it features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a claimed 91.7 percent screen to body ratio. The display gets dual-curved edges, which Honor refers to as 3D curved glass.Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Honor 20 Pro has a side-mounted one. The highlight is the quad-camera setup at the rear, which is stacked vertically in two modules. The primary sensor is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 unit paired with f/1.4 aperture lens and four-axis optical image stabilisation. This is complemented by a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 lens and four-axis optical stabilisation, and a 2-megapixel sensor to add macro details to photos, paired with an f/2.4 lens. It also gets an individual laser autofocus unit, along with an LED flash. The telephoto setup is capable of producing 3x optical, 5x hybrid and 30x digital zoom. There is also a 32-megapixel in-display front camera onboard.The Honor 20 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery pack, which is combined with a 22.5W charging adapter that Honor claims can juice up the smartphone by 50 percent from nil within 30 minutes. The Honor 20 Pro misses out on a 3.5mm audio port, and uses a USB-C port for charging and other purposes. The smartphone is based on Android 9.0 Pie, and is priced at €599 (Rs 46,500 approx). The smartphone can be purchased in Phantom Blue and Black colour variants.The Honor 20 share some of its features with the Pro variant. While it uses the same SoC, it gets lesser RAM with 6GB onboard, and only 128GB of native storage. It also features a quad-rear camera, but the 8-megapixel telephoto unit has been swapped for a 2-megapixel depth assisting unit. It features the same display and front camera, but the battery capacity is slightly lesser, at 3,750mAh -- albeit with the same charger. Instead of the Blue, the Honor 20 can be purchased in an 'Icelandic White' finish. The Honor 20 is priced at €499 (~Rs 39,000 approx).The Honor 20i is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a similar display measuring at 6.26-inches, but with a waterdrop notch design. The rear imaging setup includes a triple camera unit, featuring a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor. The Honor 20 Lite features a 3,400mAh battery, and it is not clear if it features the same fast charging standard as well. The Honor 20 Lite is available in Phantom Red and Blue colours, and is priced at €299 (Rs 23,000 approx).