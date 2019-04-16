English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 20 Series Set For London Launch on May 21: Here Are The Details
Honor 20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series may include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C and Honor 20X, according to media reports.
Honor 20 Series Set For London Launch on May 21: Here Are The Details (photo for representation)
Chinese smartphone maker and Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Monday announced to launch a new "Honor 20 series" globally at a London event on May 21. There will be a couple of industry-first smartphones across price-ranges, and will hit the India market later, the company informed. Honor 20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series may include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C and Honor 20X, according to media reports.
Honor 20 will be a flagship phone with the Kirin 980 processor. Reports say that the device will have a triple rear camera setup, including a massive 48MP primary sensor, 20MP secondary sensor and another 8MP sensor. "It will have a 32MP selfie camera, a 3,650mAh battery and run Android 9 Pie out of the box. There is no info on the Honor 20 Pro but we expect a bigger display, a bigger battery, and a different camera configuration," reports GizmoChina.
In March, Honor launched a 3GB RAM+32GB internal storage variant of its recently launched "10 Lite" smartphone for Rs 11,999 in India. Powered by the Kirin 710 chipset and 3,400mAh battery, the smartphone features a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera set-up and a 24MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) selfie camera packed in a dewdrop display.
Earlier in January, the company launched the smartphone with the base 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant costing Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model priced Rs 17,999.
