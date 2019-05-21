Honor 20 Series to be Available Only on Flipkart: Here Are The Details

Chinese smartphone brand HONOR on Monday announced its upcoming HONOR 20 series would be available exclusively on Flipkart. To be launched globally in London on May 21, the series will reach India on June 11. "The HONOR 20 series comes packed with the most powerful camera, aesthetic design and performance that will enhance the lives of our consumers," Suhail Tariq, CMO, HONOR India said in a statement.There will be a couple of industry-first smartphones across price-ranges, the company had earlier informed. Honor 20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series may include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C and Honor 20X, according to media reports. Honor 20 will be a flagship phone with the Kirin 980 processor.The device may have a triple rear camera setup, including a massive 48MP primary sensor, 20MP secondary sensor and another 8MP sensor.