Honor 20i With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications And More
Honor 20i has already gone up for pre-bookings via the company's own online retail site - Vmall, where the Honor 20i specifications have been detailed.
Huawei's sub-brand Honor will launch the first device of the Honor 20 series, Honor 20i in China. The Honor 20i is expected to be a selfie-centric smartphone and will be available in three colour variants in China, namely Gradient Blue, Gradient Red and Magic Night Black. The Honor 20i event live streaming will kick off at 3PM CST (12:30PM IST) and you can watch the live streaming of the event on the company’s website. Along with the Honor 20i, Honor MagicBook 2019 is also expected to be announced.
The smartphone has already gone up for pre-bookings via the company's own online retail site - Vmall, where the Honor 20i specifications have been detailed. Honor 20i has a big 6.21-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Kirin 710 octa-core processor and comes with Game Turbo 2.0 onboard for the smoother gaming experience. The Honor 20i is also TUV Rheinland certified, which will protect users from blue rays emitted by the screen. The phone will run on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9.0.
In terms of optics the device houses a 32-MP selfie camera with AI-driven beautification features. At the back, there is a triple camera setup - with one 24-MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, another 8-MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2-MP depth sensor. The connectivity features of Honor 20i include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.
