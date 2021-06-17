Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro Launched As First Phones With Google Apps, Services Since Huawei Split

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has been banned from doing business with US companies - a result of this is that Huawei smartphones do not come with Google’s services and apps. It has been almost two years since. Now, however, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its first device with Google apps after splitting from Huawei. Honor was last year sold to a state-backed group in November. This allowed Honor to go back to working with Google again. Several months later, we are finally seeing the Honor 50 flagship series come with Google apps later this year. Units of the Honor 50 sold outside of China will pack both the Google Play Store and Google applications such as Drive, Assistant, and more. In terms of design, the Honor 50 looks pretty much identical to what Huawei is teasing as its upcoming Huawei P50 series.

The latest Honor flagships won’t exactly be flagship smartphones, but will be the top-spec offering from the previously Huawei-owned brand. The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro will both be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and share a similar design with few key differences like the display, selfie camera, and more. Both the smartphones offer up to 12GB of RAM and are powered by Android 11-based MagicUI skin. The Honor 50 Pro offers a 6.72 AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs two selfie cameras - a 32-megapixel standard shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Honor 50, on the other hand, offers a smaller 6.57-inch display with the same features and a single 32-megapixel camera.

Cameras on the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are also identical. There is a triple rear camera setup on the two Honor 50 smartphones, which are housed inside two big circles. The cameras include a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Honor 50 Pro with 100W fast charging, while the Honor 50 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

