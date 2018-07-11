Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone

(image: News18.com)

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched Honor 7A and Honor 7C as its new budget smartphones in the Indian Market. While the Honor 7A has been launched in India for Rs 8,999, the Honor 7C has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Talking about Honor 7A, the device offers dual rear cameras, Full View display, Face Unlock, and more. The smartphone takes on the popular Redmi 5 from Xiaomi, which offers comparable specs at a similar price point. Let’s take a look at the phone in detail to see whether the phone offers a good value for money or not.Honor 7A scores good marks for its design. Although it sports a plastic back but thanks to a metal finish and metal frames, the phone looks premium. The SIM tray is on the left, while volume rocker keys along with power button are placed on the right and are conveniently located for single-handed operation. The fingerprint sensor is at the back of the smartphone. Two antennae lines run along the top and the bottom at the back.The smartphone comes with separate Dual SIM + SD card slots, allowing you to add two SIM cards and a microSD card all at the same time. For the users with multiple SIM cards, it's a highly useful feature. The phone uses micro-USB 2.0 for charging. The security featurers on the 7A include a fingerprint sensor which is placed at the beck along with facial recognition support, both of which are quick to react.The Honor 7A comes with a 5.7-inch 'full view' HD+ IPS LCD display with a 1440x720 resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display adds extra charm to the device, because of its ample brightness for both indoor and outdoor operations. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with Adreno 505 GPU and a 3GB RAM. The combination is enough to do daily smartphone tasks easily.The device works well for social media uses and even playing simple games. Honor has used its own EMUI 8.0 on top of the Android 8.0 Oreo that comes with its own set of features including motion controls, one-handed UI and swipe support on the fingerprint sensor for several functions. The Honor 7A is one of the few entry-level Android smartphones to come with stereo speakers and a high-power SMART PA amplifier which delivers an unexpectedly good music experience. One of the key features of the Honor 7A is its 13MP + 2MP dual-lens setup on the back. The rear cameras do just an above average job of clicking pictures when there’s ample light.The Honor 7A runs on the manufacturer’s EMUI 8.0 custom interface based on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The Honor 7A is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, which is manufactured on a 28nm process. Xiaomi’s Redmi 5, on the other hand, runs on a newer and more powerful Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood. The OPPO Realme 1 is powered by an even more powerful MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. The whole point here being, a better firepower is available in smartphones priced similar to the Honor 7A.The Honor 7A in India comes in just a single memory configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which comes as a limitation for some buyers.Though the device houses a dual real camera set up, it fails to deliver good quality of images especially indoors as well as in absence of proper light. The device houses 8MP selfie camera which works just fine and if you really love clicking selfies then you should avoid buying this device. The video recording capability of the device is also poor.Apart from the camera, the biggest drawback of the smartphone is its 3,000mAh which doesn’t last long. The battery fails in delivering a day’s backup while using the internet.Look wise, no doubt the Honor 7A definitely look elegant. The device houses a dual real camera setup and is the most budgeted offering with this configuration in the Indian market. But the overall quality of the camera is just average. At the same price point, other smartphones do produce good image quality.There are other devices right now in the market like Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, that offer more value for money at around a similar price point.