Honor 7C: The Most Fascinating Feature Loaded Smartphone Under 10K

Social Networking, Gaming, Perfect camera for Selfie Culture, Stylish looks and a long battery life ‘in a pocket-friendly Budget’- A user wants it all! Which is why we keep on putting off our demand to buy a multi-feature smartphone. Generally, features and price have a direct relationship, more the features- more will be the price and then there is no option left than to tamp down our expectations and settle for a low featured phone. Not anymore!Honor 7C, the power-packed mobile phone with its camera and style is all set to provide ultimate user experience without any distraction at just 9,999/-.Equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio (the ratio of width to height of screen), 16M colors & 1440x720 pixels, 268 PPI resolution, Honor 7C expands the horizons and delivers a more dynamic visual experience. Now reading, video streaming, gaming or capturing moments will be a larger than life experience for the user.It is available in three colours Blue, Black and Gold just for Rs 9,999/-. It comes with two variants according to the capacity of memory i.e. 3 GB RAM + 32GB Storage and 4 + 64GB with an expandable memory upto 256 GB and runs on Snapdragon 1.8GHz Octa Core Processor.It also has sensory specifications like Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor etc. and is available with three slots (2 for sim and 1 for MicroSD).No more Selfie blackouts! Flaunt your special moments with its camera which is an amalgamation of cutting-edge hardware and software with 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera and 8MP front camera equipped with F/2.0 wide aperture- intelligent adjustable selfie toning light to take selfies whether day or nights.The phone is packed with ‘uninterrupted gaming mode’ to have an ultimate gaming experience without any distraction. The powerful Adreno 506 GPU and SmartPower 5.0 technology enables the users to enjoy seamless and long-lasting gaming and streaming experience.Honor 7C’s sleek classic rounded-edge design and full metal body with 14nm octa-core chipset and 3GB RAM, makes it a Beauty with Power. Its stylish appeal makes it look way more expensive than it actually is. Its very eye-catching and supports both face and fingerprint unlock.The EMUI 8.0 system that runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, features a number of custom modes to ensure the enhanced user experience. The Honor 7C also provides functional features, including One-Click Split, Navigation Dock and many others. It is power backed with the battery designed for longevity.Yes, this phone is a perfect buy under Rs. 10,000. It’s an all-rounder phone with great features and an amazing display. It has the latest software specs and an enormously long-lasting battery life which makes it a remarkably best buy for every user in this price segment.