Honor 7S First Flash Sale Today in India at 12 pm, Grab it For Rs 1: Here Are The Details

Honor 7s recently launched smartphone by Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to go on sale in India today. Honor 7S first flash sale will take place at 12pm in India via HiHonor Store and Flipkart. Honor 7S is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. Now coming to launch offers buyers will receive a cashback of 15% upto Rs 2000 if they buy from Mobikwik. India’s largest 4G network, Reliance Jio is also offering a Rs 2200 cashback benefits and 50GB of additional data.Along with the sale, Honor is also organising a super sale at 11:45am. Honor will be offering the smartphone at the token amount of Rs 1 in the Supersale. Users who want to grab the device just for one rupee, they have to hit the HiHonor store at 11:45am.Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, it features single 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dedicated LED flash. The smartphone also supports face unlock via its front-facing camera.Honor 7S runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with EMUI 8.1 skin laid on top and houses 3020mAh battery. The device also supports dual SIM dual standby but lacks dual VoLTE support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and MicroUSB 2.0 port.