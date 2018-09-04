Honor 7s to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Level up your smartphone photography experience with 13MP rear camera with PDAF on the all new #Honor7S in less than 24 hours!

Its time to #ViewMoreDoMore! pic.twitter.com/zHqzBpiTrF — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) September 3, 2018

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is all set to launch new budget smartphone Honor 7s in India. The Honor 7S was first launched in Pakistan back in May. It came with a price tag of PKR 14,499, which is approximately Rs 8,400. The company will stick to a similar price tag. The launch of the Honor 7S will be streamed online from 2pm onward via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Honor India’s Twitter channel has posted on September 3 that the launch of the handset is less than 24 hours away. “Level up your smartphone photography experience with 13MP rear camera with PDAF on the all new #Honor7S in less than 24 hours! Its time to #ViewMoreDoMore!” it said.Honor has put up a spinning contest for fans to grab some Honor handsets for free. The list includes the upcoming Honor 7S alongside Honor Play and Honor 9N. You need to sign up at the Honor India official site and start playing. The game page includes a ‘Notify Me’ bar where you can provide your mail id to keep yourself in the loop about the launch.The device is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display of 720x1440 pixels resolution of IPS LCD display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone will feature a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front snapper with selfie toning flash and will be fuelled by a 3020mAh battery. Other features of the device would include dual nano SIM card support, MicroSD card support and face unlock. On the software front, the device will run Android 8.1 Oreo wrapped under EMUI 8.1.