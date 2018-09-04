Honor 7S With 18:9 Display, 3020mAh Battery Launched at Rs 6,999 in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest budget smartphone Honor 7S in India today. The Honor 7S price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. The device will be made available exclusively via Flipkart, apart from the company's own HiHonor online store starting September 14. The device is expected to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 6 series smartphones which will be launching tomorrow in India.Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, it features single 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dedicated LED flash. The smartphone also supports face unlock via its front-facing camera.Honor 7S runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with EMUI 8.1 skin laid on top and houses 3020mAh battery. The device also supports dual SIM dual standby but lacks dual VoLTE support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and MicroUSB 2.0 port.