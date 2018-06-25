English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 7X Receives Rs 1000 Price Cut in India, Now Available From Rs 11,999
The handset is exclusively available on Amazon India website.
Honor 7X Receives Rs 1000 Price Cut in India, Now Available From Rs 11,999 (image: News18.comn)
Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced a price cut for its Honor 7X smartphone. The Honor 7X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage model while the 64GB storage model at Rs 15,999. But after receiving price cut the smartphone is available for Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999 for the 32GB and 64GB variants respectively. The handset is exclusively available on Amazon India website.
As for its specifications, the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 8.0, topped with EMUI 8.0. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.
Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back. Connectivity options on the Honor 7X include 4G-LTE, Dual Nano-SIM (Hybrid), Wi-Fi Direct, Micro-USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.1. The Honor 87X weighs 165 grams and will be housed in a Black metal casing.
