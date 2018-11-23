English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 8C to be an Amazon-Exclusive in India, May Cost Rs 15,000
Honor 8C, a mid-segment smartphone will become the first device to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 chipset.
Honor 8C to be an Amazon-Exclusive in India, May Cost Rs 15,000
Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch its new Amazon-exclusive smartphone "Honor 8C" for around Rs 15,000 in India. The mid-segment smartphone will become the first device to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 chipset, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.
Packed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the device is likely to be launched in two memory variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB and 6GB RAM+64GB. It will house 4,000mAh battery and a 6.26-inch Notch FullView Display,
Earlier this month, Huawei launched "Honor 10 Lite" with 6.21-inch display with a resolution of 1080px2340p -- powered by 2.2GHz Octa-Core and 4GB RAM for Rs 21,990.
