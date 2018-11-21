English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 8C With 6.26-Inch Display, 4,000 mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week
Packed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Honor 8C is expected to come in two memory variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB and 6GB RAM+64GB.
Honor 8C With 6.26-Inch Display, 4,000 mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week
Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch "Honor 8C" smartphone in India in the coming week that will have 4,000mAh battery and 6.26-inch Notch FullView Display. Packed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the mid-price segment device is expected to come in two memory variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB and 6GB RAM+64GB.
Earlier this month, Huawei launched "Honor 10 Lite" with 6.21-inch display with a resolution of 1080px2340p -- powered by 2.2GHz Octa-Core and 4GB RAM for Rs 21,990. The company has claimed to have sold over 1 million units of Honor products during the Diwali festive period, with "Honor 9N" and "Honor 8X" being the most popular products on Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon India respectively on the first selling day.
The brand sold over 6 million units of the recently launched "Honor 8X" globally, becoming the top "Singles Day" performer in terms of sales volume and revenue under the smartphone category.
