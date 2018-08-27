English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max Launch Date Announced; Expected to Come With Large Displays, Batteries
Honor is expected to go for a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for the smartphones instead of its own Kirin processors.
(Representative Image: Honor)
Honor has officially announced the launch date of two new smartphones, Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. The smartphones have been a subject of rumours since long post an Honor phone listing on TENAA earlier this month under the model name ARE-AL00, which is now speculated to be the Honor 8X. The smartphone was seen sporting a small notch at the top in the listing. Honor has now made the announcement about the upcoming launch on its Weibo account through a poster. As per the post, the smartphones are set to be launched on September 5, 2018.
Other reports online indicate that both the Honor 8X and the Honor 8 X Max will come with a waterdrop notch on their displays, with the Honor 8X being hinted to sport a 7.12-inch display. Other information leaked on Weibo also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC in one of the two smartphones, a deviation from Honor's practice of embedding its own Huawei Kirin processors on its smartphones. In addition, the Honor devices are expected to come with dual camera setups and large battery backups as well as displays.
As for the information around Honor 8X, the smartphone is expected to sport a 4GB RAM, a dual camera setup including a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
