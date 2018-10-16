Honor 8X to Launch Today in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 8X in India today. Honor will be hosting a livestream of the Honor 8X launch event on their official YouTube channel. The Chinese handset maker is expected to post live updates on its official Honor India Twitter handle as well. The phone will be sold in India in three variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Colour options include Black and Blue and it is likely to start between the Rs. 15,000-20,000 price range. The new Honor smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India and the ‘Notify Me’ page is live on the e-commerce platform.In terms of specifications Honor 8X will be powered by a new Kirin 710 octa-core processor. The new chipset is an octa-core processor clocked up to 2.2GHz. The SoC comes with Cortex-73 generation and is based on 12nm process technology. For graphics, Honor 8X relies on Mali G51 MP4 along with GPU Turbo technology. Honor 8X comes with 128GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box and hpouses a 3,700mAh battery. Honor 8X sports dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The cameras on the phone offer AI mode. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensorConnectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.