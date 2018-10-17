Honor 8X Vs Nokia 6.1 Plus Vs Realme 2 Pro: Price, Specifications And More Compared

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 8X in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. The major highlights of the Honor 8X include a 6.5-inch FullView display with minimal bezels, dual rear cameras with AI-based feature. The Honor 8X price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There are two more variants priced at Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM with 64GB storage), and Rs 18,999 (6GB RAM with 128GB storage). Honor 8X will compete with the likes of Realme 2 Pro, and Nokia 6.1 Plus. Here's a specifications comparison between the new Honor 8X, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.The Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, with the second sensor enabling depth-effect shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of portrait shots through an AI-based depth effect. The phone has 3,500 mAh battery capacity but lacks support for fast charging.