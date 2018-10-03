Honor 8X With 6.5-Inch Display And Kirin 710 to Launch in India on October 16

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone Honor 8X in India on October 16. Honor 8X is the successor to last year’s Honor 7X. The smartphone, when launched, will become the first smartphone from Huawei’s e-brand with new Kirin 710 SoC in India. Honor has been using the older Kirin 659 instead in the country. Notably, Huawei launched the Nova 3i with Kirin 710 chipset a couple of months back, The device will be launched in Malaysia on October 9 followed by a launch in Russia on October 10, Czech Republic on October 11 and Bangkok on October 24. We do expect the 4GB RAM variant of the Honor 8X to be priced under the Rs.15,000 mark. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant will no doubt be priced around Rs.18,000 in the country.The Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch notch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the Honor 9N is the Kirin 710 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie.In terms of optics, there is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and phase detection autofocus. There is also a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor that aids with the portrait mode effects. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint scanner on the Honor 8X is placed on the rear side and the phone comes armed with a 3750mAh battery.