Honor 8X With a 6.5-Inch Full HD+ Display, Kirin 710 SoC Launched in India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its new smartphone the Honor 8X in India today. The device is available in three RAM/internal storage variants - 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It comes with expandable storage of up to 528GB via a microSD card. Honor has partnered with Amazon India to sell the smartphone as an Amazon exclusive. Honor 8X will go on sale starting October 24 on Amazon India and Honor's new store app.In terms of specifications, the Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a pixel density of 397ppi. The device is powered by powered by the company's own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with ARM Mali-G6 GPU and runs Huawei’s custom EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It comes with expandable storage of up to 528GB via a microSD card.In terms of optics, Honor 8X sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor on the back with AI features. The camera also comes with multi-frame stabilization, 6-second handheld shooting, AI motion recognition and AI super slow motion mode. The device also features an AI-enabled 16MP camera for taking selfies with beautification features.Connectivity option includes 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS and micro USB port. It measures 160.4 × 76.6 × 7.8 mm and weighs 175 grams. The smartphone also features a 3,750mAh battery and supports charging at 5V/2A (10W).