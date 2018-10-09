English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 8X With FullView Display, Kirin 710 Chipset to Launch on October 16 in India
Honor 8X with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage.
Honor 8X With FullView Display, Kirin 710 Chipset to Launch on October 16 in India
Loading...
After the succesful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on October 16. It will be priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 23,000. An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will sport a powerful dual rear camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday.
The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.
Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016. The 32GB+3GB variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64GB+4GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.
The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.
Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016. The 32GB+3GB variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64GB+4GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
- The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...