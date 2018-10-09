English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor 8X With FullView Display, Kirin 710 Chipset to Launch on October 16 in India

Honor 8X with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage.

Md. Waquar Haider | waquarhaider2

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
After the succesful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on October 16. It will be priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 23,000. An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will sport a powerful dual rear camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016. The 32GB+3GB variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64GB+4GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.
