1-min read

Honor 9 Lite Gets Ride Mode Safety Feature

The new feature urges consumers to follow responsible and safe smartphone usage operating a two-wheel vehicle.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
Honor 9 Lite Gets Ride Mode Safety Feature (Image: News18.com)
Huawei's sub-brand Honor has rolled out the "Ride Mode" feature via HOTA update (Huawei Over The Air) exclusively for its Honor 9 Lite smartphone in India. The new feature urges consumers to follow responsible and safe smartphone usage operating a two-wheel vehicle.

"The 'Ride Mode' feature will be useful for millions of Indian bike riders and encourage safe smartphone usage while bike riding," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Post the update, users can enable the feature by activating it either from a drop-down notifications menu or by going to the phone's 'Settings', the company added. Once enabled, the caller will be notified that the user is currently riding, and cannot answer calls.

The feature, however, allows the caller to call the rider by pressing numeric one in-case of urgency or emergency. The update will be initiated in batches and will be completed by March-end, the company said.

Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?


 



