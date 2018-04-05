Honor 9 Lite Now Available in Bi-Weekly, Open Sale on Flipkart

Honor has announced a bi-weekly sale for its mid-range smartphone, the Honor 9 Lite to be available exclusively on Flipkart. The Honor 9 Lite 3GM RAM, 32GB storage variant will be available twice a week i.e on every Tuesday and Thursday through a flash sale model, while the 4GM RAM, 64GB storage variant will be available through an open sale model till April 08 with a Rs 2000 additional bump-up exchange offer, as part of Honor World Carnival which started on April 04 Tuesday.Additionally, until April 6, 2018, Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage variant will be exclusively available on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.As for its specifications, Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.Earlier Honor also announced the rollout of ‘Ride Mode’ feature via HOTA update (Huawei Over The Air) exclusively for Honor 9 Lite smartphones in India.