Honor 9 Lite Starts Receiving Face Unlock Feature Via OTA Updates
The HOTA rollout has started in batches and will be rolled out to everyone by March 5 2018.
Honor 9 Lite Starts Receiving Face Unlock Feature Via HOTA Update (image: News18.com)
Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives today announced that one of its budget smartphones, Honor 9 Lite has started receiving Face Unlock feature via (Huawei's Over the air update) HOTA update. The rollout has started in batches and will be rolled out to everyone by March 5, 2018. To enable face recognition, you need to enroll your face by accusing Face recognition feature in phone settings menu. You can enroll your face by simply looking at the camera. By detecting your face, Honor 9 Lite detects the positioning between you and the phone and adjusts the direction accordingly. Honor earlier had rolled out Face Unlock feature for its AI-driven smartphone, Honor View 10.
“At Honor, we believe in delivering superior and innovative smartphone experiences and the Face Unlock rollout for Honor 9 Lite is in line with our commitment. Honor 9 Lite will be the most affordable smartphone in the Indian market to support Face Unlock feature and will further emerge as the best value for money smartphone with superior hardware and software configurations.” Said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.
In terms of specifications, Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
Talking of the camera, the phone comes with a primary camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera includes a 2-megapixel sensor on both rear and front panels with a LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the device offers dual hybrid nano-SIM slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, The device also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.
