Honor 9 Lite to go on Sale on March 20 on Flipkart

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand, today announced an upcoming sale for its mid-segment offering, the Honor 9 Lite. As per the announcement, the smartphone is set to go on sale tomorrow, i.e. March 20 at 12 noon on Flipkart.com. Honor 9 Lite will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 32 GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 64 GB variant.As for its specifications, Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.Last week, Honor also announced the rollout of ‘Ride Mode’ feature via HOTA update (Huawei Over The Air) exclusively for Honor 9 Lite smartphones in India. The new feature urges consumers to follow responsible and safe smartphone usage operating a two-wheel vehicle. The Ride Mode update on the Honor 9 Lite will be initiated in batches and will be completed by March end.Earlier, Honor had also released face recognition feature for the smartphone. To enable face recognition, users need to enrol their face by accessing Face recognition feature in phone settings menu.