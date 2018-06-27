Honor 9i (2018) to Launch in India as Honor 9X in July

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its 2018 edition of Honor 9i in China this month itself, now the company is gearing up to launch the same device in India, although it is likely to change the phone’s name to Honor 9X. According to a recent report the mid-range segment smartphone is set for launch sometime in July. The Honor 9i (2018) is an advanced version of its Honor 9i launched last year. Honor 9i has been launched at a price tag of CNY 1,399 for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,699 for the 128GB model. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting June 7.The Honor 9i (2018) sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Honor 9i (2018) has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Honor 9i (2018) smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and packs 3000mAh Li-Polymer battery.In terms of optics, the device houses a 16MP photosensitive enhanced camera on the front with a large 2.0μm pixel size that will be effective in clicking selfies on low light conditions. In addition to the face unlock feature, the front camera will also include an AR and Beaty mode. At the rear end, the primary camera on the Honor 9i is a dual 13MP + 2MP sensor with dual-tone LED flash, AI scene detection, and PDAF.