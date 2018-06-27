English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 9i (2018) to Launch in India as Honor 9X in July
According to a recent report the mid-range segment smartphone is set for launch sometime in July.
Honor 9i (2018) to Launch in India as Honor 9X in July
Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its 2018 edition of Honor 9i in China this month itself, now the company is gearing up to launch the same device in India, although it is likely to change the phone’s name to Honor 9X. According to a recent report the mid-range segment smartphone is set for launch sometime in July. The Honor 9i (2018) is an advanced version of its Honor 9i launched last year. Honor 9i has been launched at a price tag of CNY 1,399 for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,699 for the 128GB model. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting June 7.
Also Read: NASA's Noise-Reduction Tech to Make Quieter Airports a Reality
The Honor 9i (2018) sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Honor 9i (2018) has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Honor 9i (2018) smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and packs 3000mAh Li-Polymer battery.
Also Read: OnePlus Switch Gets an Update For Bugs-Fixes And More
In terms of optics, the device houses a 16MP photosensitive enhanced camera on the front with a large 2.0μm pixel size that will be effective in clicking selfies on low light conditions. In addition to the face unlock feature, the front camera will also include an AR and Beaty mode. At the rear end, the primary camera on the Honor 9i is a dual 13MP + 2MP sensor with dual-tone LED flash, AI scene detection, and PDAF.
Also Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
Also Read: NASA's Noise-Reduction Tech to Make Quieter Airports a Reality
The Honor 9i (2018) sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Honor 9i (2018) has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Honor 9i (2018) smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and packs 3000mAh Li-Polymer battery.
Also Read: OnePlus Switch Gets an Update For Bugs-Fixes And More
In terms of optics, the device houses a 16MP photosensitive enhanced camera on the front with a large 2.0μm pixel size that will be effective in clicking selfies on low light conditions. In addition to the face unlock feature, the front camera will also include an AR and Beaty mode. At the rear end, the primary camera on the Honor 9i is a dual 13MP + 2MP sensor with dual-tone LED flash, AI scene detection, and PDAF.
Also Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
- These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here