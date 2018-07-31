English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
There is also a 'Buy One Get One' offer running on the Honor 9N.
Honor 9N is set to go on its first flash sale today in India. (Image: News18.com)
Honor 9N, the latest budget smartphone from Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to go on its very first sale today on Flipkart as well as Honor's own online store. The sale that starts at 12 pm also lists several discounts being offered by the e-commerce firm. During the sale, the Honor 9N will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and the 32GB storage variant. Other two variants include a 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant priced at Rs 13,999, and a 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage for Rs 17,999
There are various offers that have been listed during the sale. These offers include No Cost EMIs starting at Rs 1334 per month. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a Rs 200 discount on cart value for using Axis Bank Buzz credit card and Rs 2,200 cashback in Jio 4G prepaid recharge vouchers, i.e. a 100GB additional 4G data on eligible recharges in vouchers of 10GB each. Buyers can also avail Rs 1,200 off on Myntra shopping from the MyJio app.
On its own website, i.e. Honor India official online store, the company is running a 'Buy One Get One' offer wherein, it states that the 9th, 99th, and 999th buyers will get an additional Honor 9N free of cost. The offer, however, mentions that only the 32GB storage variant will be given to the winners as the free handset and it could be of any colour.
There is another offer where one lucky draw winner will get a free handset for writing a review of the Honor 9N on or before August 5. The review has to be written by the registered user on the Honor India website.
