Honor 9N Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its new smartphone 'Honor 9N' in the Indian market today. The device was launched in China for a price of Yuan 1399 (or approx Rs 14,647) for the 64GB model, while the 128GB version came for a price of Yuan 1699 (roughly Rs 17,800). Honor is likely to stick to similar price points when launching the smartphone in India. Honor 9N will be launched in India at 11:30 am on July 24 at an event in New Delhi. The event will be live-streamed, and interested users can catch the entire launch through the company’s official YouTube channel. You can even watch the live stream below.In terms of specifications, the Honor 9N will sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a display notch, 19:9 aspect ratio and 1080x2280 pixels resolution. Under-the-hood, it will be powered by Huawei’s own octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU as well as GPU turbo technology. Honor India may launch the device in two storage variants, the 64GB and 128GB along with the option for expandable storage with the help of microSD cards. The Honor 9N will include 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage and will run Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top out-of-the-box.The Honor 9N is expected to house a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie sensor backed by AI Beauty features and screen flash. The device is expected to be backed by a 3000mAh battery