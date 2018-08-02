English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 9N Launched – Here’s How it’s a Notch Above the Rest
Honor’s 9N, a beautifully crafted phone with the ever-popular notch display has recently been launched in the market. With its FullView Notch display making the feature accessible to all its users and fans in India, here’s a look at what else it offers.
Honor 9N has been launched by Honor India recently. (Image: News18.com)
The first thing you notice about the Honor 9N is the narrow Notch Display design with 14.84cm, 2280x1080 FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio and 79% screen to body ratio for more screen space. The dramatic visual impact of the screen cannot be understated. It’s not just the size and proportion of the display but also the brightness with which it reproduces colour and deep blacks that strikes one the most. It isn’t all form though, the Notch display is extremely functional. Apart from adding to the design, it provides additional information like date, time, battery statics & other apps notifications depending on the launched app.
Moving on to the design, the Honor 9N has a very glossy and premium look thanks to the 12 layers of glass coating that give it a dazzling mirror-like finish. Colour variants include Lavender Purple, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Robin Egg Blue. The colours are aptly named and lustrous especially when they catch light at angles.
Even after having a large display of 14.84cm, the Honor 9N feels much smaller in the hand. Inspired by the symmetry of a water droplet, the Honor 9N also comes with a 2.5D curved glass design with the 12 Layers of Glass and Nano coating finish for a mirror-like effect to make the phone appear premium and make it stand out from the rest of the competition.
One of the unintended consequences of the development of smartphones has been the decline in personal digital camera sales. Using the Honor 9N camera gives you an idea as to why.
It is powered with a dual 13MP+2MP Primary Dual Lens camera. Users can take pictures just like a professional with Honor 9N’s fast focusing technology (PDAF) and explore the ‘Bokeh Effect’ thanks to its dual lens set up.
With the secondary lens of an aperture size of F0.95, the Honor 9N Dual-lens camera helps to add more depth to the pictures taken in a blurry background. The Honor 9N also comes with AR Lens, adding funny cosplay and quirky background to make your pictures more fun and social media ready. Additionally, the ‘Capture First, Focus Later’ mode will give users an opportunity to improve focus on the right details even after the picture has been taken.
The Honor 9N 16MP Front Selfie works really well across lighting conditions, this is in line with Honor’s focus on Beauty All Around to life. The portrait mode feature can identify the face of the user in the image and achieve accurate Bokeh effects. The 3D light blending algorithms help contour the user’s face, which is further supported by its intelligent beautification function.
The Honor 9N is available in three variants
• INR 11,999 for 3GB RAM & 32GB ROM
• INR 13,999 for 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM
• INR 17,999 for 4GB RAM & 128GB ROM
You can shop for it on Flipkart and it is also available on the Honor official store hihonor.com/in.
Watch: HONOR 9N Feature | A Complete Package Within a Budget
