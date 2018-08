Honor 9N Launched – Here’s How it’s a Notch Above the Rest

The first thing you notice about the Honor 9N is the narrow Notch Display design with 14.84cm, 2280x1080 FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio and 79% screen to body ratio for more screen space. The dramatic visual impact of the screen cannot be understated. It’s not just the size and proportion of the display but also the brightness with which it reproduces colour and deep blacks that strikes one the most. It isn’t all form though, the Notch display is extremely functional. Apart from adding to the design, it provides additional information like date, time, battery statics & other apps notifications depending on the launched app.Moving on to the design, the Honor 9N has a very glossy and premium look thanks to the 12 layers of glass coating that give it a dazzling mirror-like finish. Colour variants includeand. The colours are aptly named and lustrous especially when they catch light at angles.Even after having a large display of 14.84cm, the Honor 9N feels much smaller in the hand. Inspired by the symmetry of a water droplet, the Honor 9N also comes with a 2.5D curved glass design with the 12 Layers of Glass and Nano coating finish for a mirror-like effect to make the phone appear premium and make it stand out from the rest of the competition.One of the unintended consequences of the development of smartphones has been the decline in personal digital camera sales. Using the Honor 9N camera gives you an idea as to why.It is powered with a dual. Users can take pictures just like a professional with Honor 9N’s fast focusing technology (PDAF) and explore thethanks to its dual lens set up.With the secondary lens of an aperture size of F0.95, the Honor 9N Dual-lens camera helps to add more depth to the pictures taken in a blurry background. The Honor 9N also comes with AR Lens, adding funny cosplay and quirky background to make your pictures more fun and social media ready. Additionally, themode will give users an opportunity to improve focus on the right details even after the picture has been taken.The Honor 9N 16MP Front Selfie works really well across lighting conditions, this is in line with Honor’s focus on. The portrait mode feature can identify the face of the user in the image and achieve accurate Bokeh effects. The 3D light blending algorithms help contour the user’s face, which is further supported by its intelligent beautification function.The Honor 9N is available in three variantsYou can shop for it on Flipkart and it is also available on the Honor official store hihonor.com/in