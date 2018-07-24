Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999

Huawei Sub-brand Honor has launched its new device Honor 9N in India today. Honor 9N base storage model with 3GB RAM 32GB internal space is priced at Rs 11,999. The 4GB RAM 64GB storage option costs Rs 13,999, while higher-end 4GB RAM 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone comes in Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue, Sapphire Blue & Midnight Black colours. It will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart (Link) from 31st July at 12 noon onwards and also available on Honor official store. Launch offers include a Reliance Jio cashback offer, with Rs. 2,200 cashback, 100GB additional data, and Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher.Commenting on the launch, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said “At Honor, our focus has always been to bring the best in class technology and unique design experience to the Indian consumers at an affordable value. Today, we are excited to launch another great product – The Honor 9N, which will surely redefine the definition of beauty within the Indian Smartphone market. We hope that our young audience appreciates the capabilities of the Honor 9N and supports our efforts in making this No Ordinary Beauty a success in India”The Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, the Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode.The device runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo with Honor’s own EMUI 8.0 on top and it is backed up by 3000mAh battery. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature.