Honor 9N vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (6GB RAM) vs Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [Specs Comparison]

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of yet another budget smartphone -- Honor 9N. The device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while 4GB RAM+128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. Honor 9N will be available in four colour variants – Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue, Lavender Purple and Sapphire Blue. It will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart (Link) from 31st July at 12 noon onwards and also available on Honor official store. Launch offers include a Reliance Jio cashback offer, with Rs. 2,200 cashback, 100GB additional data, and Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher. So does the phone have what it takes to make a niche for itself in the competitive budget market in India? Here's a specifications comparison between the new Honor 9N, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Moto E5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro.The Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, the Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode.The device runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo with Honor’s own EMUI 8.0 on top and it is backed up by 3000mAh battery. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED. The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.