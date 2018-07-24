English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 9N vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (6GB RAM) vs Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [Specs Comparison]
Here's a specifications comparison between the Honor 9N Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Moto E5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of yet another budget smartphone -- Honor 9N. The device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while 4GB RAM+128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. Honor 9N will be available in four colour variants – Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue, Lavender Purple and Sapphire Blue. It will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart (Link) from 31st July at 12 noon onwards and also available on Honor official store. Launch offers include a Reliance Jio cashback offer, with Rs. 2,200 cashback, 100GB additional data, and Rs. 1,200 Myntra voucher. So does the phone have what it takes to make a niche for itself in the competitive budget market in India? Here's a specifications comparison between the new Honor 9N, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Moto E5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Honor 9N Specifications:
The Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).
In terms of optics, the Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode.
The device runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo with Honor’s own EMUI 8.0 on top and it is backed up by 3000mAh battery. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature.
ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications:
The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.
(Image: News18.com)
As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED. The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.
Moto E5 Plus:
Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.
Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
(Image: News18.com)
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
