Honor 9N vs Honor 9 Lite: The Two Honor Smartphones Competing Very Closely

Honor India has brought a new addition to its budget offerings in India as the Honor 9N. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 11,999 for its starting variant offering a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM variant starts retailing at Rs 13,999. Just like all the other Honor smartphones in the budget price range, the new Honor 9N comes with features like a FullView display and a dual camera setup at the back. Though there are some aspects in which it trumps Honor's own earlier offerings, like the Honor 9 Lite. Just to have an idea for the same, here is what is new and what is the same in the Honor 9N.The Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. What's new and the most striking feature of the Honor 9N is that it comes with a notch at the top. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, the Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode.The device runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo with Honor’s own EMUI 8.0 on top and it is backed up by 3000mAh battery. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature.As its counterpart from the house of Honor, Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.The Honor 9 Lite is also quite light and slim weighing 149 grams and having a thickness of 7.6 mm. In terms of optics, it offers a dual camera setup at both the front and the back with one 13-megapixel primary sensor and another 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The primary camera also features PDAF, Fast Focus as well as an LED Flash. The selfie camera carries features like smart selfie, beautification mode and a hand gesture mode.The Honor 9 Lite starts retailing at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM variant.So as can be figured from this comparison, both the smartphones are very similarly built as well as priced. While the Honor 9N offers a notch display up front, the Honor 9 Lite makes up for its loss with a dual camera setup at the front for depth effect.