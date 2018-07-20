Honor 9N Will be Exclusive to Flipkart in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Friday announced to partner with Flipkart for the exclusive sale of "Honor 9N" that is set to be launched on July 24 in India."We are delighted to announce that Flipkart will be our exclusive online sale partner for 'Honor 9N' and we believe that this partnership will further help us strengthen our position in the Indian smartphone market," said P Sanjeev, Vice President of Sales, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India in Q1 2018, enterting the top 5 bracket. The brand with its India-first-approach registered a growth of 146% owing to strong performance of its recently launched smartphones and captured the fifth position with 3% market share in the Indian smartphone market, the company said in a statement.The much-awaited handset from Honor with dual-lens camera could be a re-named version of its mid-range smartphone "Honor 9i (2018)" that was launched in China earlier last month at 1,399 Yuan for the 64GB storage variant and 1,699 Yuan for the 128GB model. The "9i" model is powered by EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash.The original "Honor 9i" was launched last year in India as the company's first smartphone with four cameras --13MP and 2MP front cameras, 16MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by octa-core Kirin 659 SOC for Rs 17,999.(Inputs from IANS)