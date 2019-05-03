English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor Announces Discounts on View20, 8X And More at Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart Summer Carnival
The promotional sale on Amazon will feature products like HONOR 9N, HONOR 9L and HONOR 10L for the first time.
Amazon Summer Days Sale, Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale: Discounts Upto Rs 10,000 on Honor 9N, 8C, 8X And More
Honor is offering deals on select smartphones during Amazon’s Summer Sale and Flipkart’s Summer Carnival. Buyers will be able to save up to Rs 10,000 on ten Honor smartphone variants across both sales.
The promotional sale on Amazon will feature products like Honor 9N, HONOR 9L and Honor 10L for the first time. The 4GB RAM & 128GB storage variant of Honor 9N will be available at Rs 11,999 along with the 6GB & 64GB at Rs 9499, which boats of face unlock & fast charging.
Recently launched Honor 10 Lite 3GB and 32GB variant will also be available at Rs 10,999. The sale will also feature 6GB & 64GB face unlock & fast charging, HONOR Play at an offer price of Rs 15,999 each. Additionally, buyers can avail discount offers on Honor View 20, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor 7C, Honor 10, Honor 7A, Honor 7S and Honor 9i.
Elaborating on the sales, Suhail Tariq, CMO – Honor India, said “At HONOR, we continuously strive to break price barriers while ensuring best quality products for our consumers. Our ability to provide a plethora of buying options and consistent deals across both Amazon and Flipkart has been well received by our customers. We hope to continue and gratify them through such initiatives and build a deeper relationship with the brand.”
Detailed offers are listed on the table below:
Offers:
Honor View20
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 42,999; Offer Price: Rs. 32,999（including Rs.5000 Amazon pay cash back)
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 50,999; Offer Price: Rs. 40,999（including Rs.5000 Amazon pay cash back)
Honor 8X
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 17,999; Offer Price: Rs. 12,999
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 19,999; Offer Price: Rs. 14,999
Honor 8C
4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 11,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,999
Honor Play
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 21,999; Offer Price: Rs. 13,999
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 25,999; Offer Price: Rs. 15,999
Honor 7C
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 12,999; Offer Price: Rs. 7,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 14,999; Offer Price: Rs. 8,499
Honor 9N
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 15,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,499
4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 19,999; Offer Price: Rs. 11,999
Honor 9Lite
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 16,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,499
Honor 10Lite
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 13,999; Offer Price: Rs. 10,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 16,999; Offer Price: Rs. 12,999
You can also enjoy Amazon pay cashback offer of 5k on Honor View20 and 1k on Honor play 6+64GB. SBI card holders get additional 10% instant discount on all the HONOR devices.
